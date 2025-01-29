Left Menu

McLaren's Thrilling Race in India's Luxury Car Market

McLaren celebrates a milestone by selling over 50 vehicles in India since entering the market in 2022. The British supercar manufacturer plans for more growth in the burgeoning high-end luxury car segment by 2025, as the market continues to expand with annual improvements in sales.

McLaren, the renowned British supercar manufacturer, is optimistic about its growth in the Indian market, having surpassed the significant sales milestone of 50 units. A key official from the company's distributor shared insights into this achievement.

After officially launching in India in 2022, McLaren, offering high-end supercars starting from Rs 6.5 crore, anticipates outperforming its previous achievements by 2025, according to Lalit Choudary, Dealer Principal of McLaren Mumbai.

Reflecting on 2024, Choudary highlighted that sales reached 20 units. The brand's line-up includes models like the 750, Artura, and the GTS. Looking ahead to 2025, Choudary predicts continued growth for McLaren in India, though he noted that sales targets are influenced by car allocations and customizations, which can extend up to seven months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

