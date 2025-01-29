Finland Eyes Stronger Startup Ties with India

In an effort to bolster startup collaboration between India and Finland, Finnish ambassador Kimmo Lahdevirta recently emphasized the vast opportunities available for Finnish startups in India. During a conversation with ANI, Lahdevirta suggested that Indian startups should likewise consider exploring Finland, known globally as a prominent startup hub.

The ambassador's comments came during the Polar Bear Pitching event held in India, an initiative aimed at fostering innovative pitches from budding entrepreneurs. The event's unique format required participants to deliver their pitches while submerged in ice-cold water, challenging their ability to communicate effectively under pressure.

Highlighting Finland's reputation as a startup haven, Lahdevirta noted that both Finnish and Indian startups stand to gain from expanded cooperation, especially in sectors like telecommunications and IT. As India and Finland mark over 75 years of diplomatic relations, the ambassador expressed optimism for future collaboration, particularly in light of ongoing India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

