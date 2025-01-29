Left Menu

Rachel Reeves Champions Economic Growth with Heathrow Expansion and Infrastructure Boost

British finance minister Rachel Reeves announced the government's support for a third runway at Heathrow Airport in efforts to spark economic growth. As she aims to address investor concerns, her plans include offshore wind investments, electric vehicle infrastructure, and revitalized UK-EU trade relations. Critics question her previous budget's tax implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:57 IST
Rachel Reeves

British finance minister Rachel Reeves boldly declared the government's support for constructing a third runway at London Heathrow Airport, marking a significant step toward economic growth. Speaking at Siemens Healthineers in Oxford, Reeves emphasized that past delays hindered investor confidence and the opening of new markets.

Reeves unveiled comprehensive plans targeting infrastructure development, including 16 gigawatts of offshore wind energy and electrifying Britain's transportation network. With strained UK-EU trade ties post-Brexit, she aims to reset these relations, particularly focusing on strengthening bonds with the United States.

Amid the backdrop of rising global borrowing costs impacting the UK, Reeves pledges to overturn Britain's low-growth outlook by advocating for robust home-building and infrastructure projects, which she claims could establish 'Europe's Silicon Valley'. Her focus remains on recharging the economy while navigating investor and party skepticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

