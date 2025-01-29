Pound's Decline Amidst Policy Decisions: UK and US Strategies in Focus

The British pound saw a decline against the dollar on Wednesday as finance minister Rachel Reeves revealed economic growth plans. Investors and market analysts turned their attention to the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decision, intensifying volatility in currency valuations.

Reeves supported the construction of a new Heathrow runway and emphasized strengthening the UK's economic relationships with the European Union and the United States as pivotal to recovery. This comes after a significant bond market selloff that raised government borrowing costs, urging swift economic reassurance.

Meanwhile, market dynamics awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting, anticipating a steady hold on rates. Forex markets observed evolving trader sentiments, particularly amid uncertainties around U.S. tariff policies and their potential inflationary impacts.

