Vedanta Appoints Deshnee Naidoo: A New Phase of Growth
Vedanta Resources Ltd announces Deshnee Naidoo as its first CEO. Her leadership comes as Vedanta Ltd plans a demerger to enhance stakeholder value. With extensive experience in the resources sector, Naidoo aims to drive growth focused on sustainability, energy, and technology, aligning with Vedanta's strategic vision.
Vedanta Resources Ltd announced a significant leadership change on Wednesday, with Deshnee Naidoo appointed as the company's first Chief Executive Officer. This strategic move comes as its Indian subsidiary, Vedanta Ltd, seeks to demerge its operations to better serve stakeholders.
Naidoo returns to Vedanta after previously leading the firm's Africa Base Metals and Vedanta Zinc International divisions. Her appointment, effective January 20, 2025, signals an ambitious growth trajectory for the company, leveraging her 20 years of experience in the resources industry.
The company, with a global presence in multiple countries, is committed to sustainable practices, including green energy and digital innovation, as it transitions into new growth phases. The upcoming demerger aims to restructure Vedanta into independent entities, advancing its aim to be a key player in the critical minerals, energy, and technology sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
