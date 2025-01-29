Government Halts Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike

The Indian Government has intervened to halt a substantial fare increase for Bengaluru's metro commuters, causing potential fare hikes to be paused. Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan confirmed the Union Government's decision to defer the proposed 45 percent fare rise originally scheduled for February 1.

This development emerged after the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) was advised by the Modi administration to produce an exhaustive report before implementing any price changes. Mohan hailed the decision as a triumph for transparency and accountability, promoting fair pricing for the city's metro users.

BMRCL officials await formal word from government sources, though the fare adjustment was suggested by an internal committee led by Justice (Retired) R Tharani. Notably, this fare alteration marks only the second such increase in the 14-year history of BMRCL, following a similar adjustment in June 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)