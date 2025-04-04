Waqf Bill: A Bold Step Towards Reform and Transparency
The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Indian Parliament is hailed as a historic move by BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh. He criticized the opposition for their politics, emphasizing the Bill's aim to bring transparency and accountability to Wakf property management, addressing long-standing issues.
The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament has been lauded by BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh as a 'bold and historic' initiative aimed at reforming the management of Wakf properties across India.
Chugh criticized the opposition, accusing them of engaging in appeasement politics and consistently neglecting systematic issues in Waqf property management. According to him, the new Bill champions transparency and accountability, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive development under the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.'
The legislation, which faced stiff opposition and accusations of being 'anti-Muslim,' passed after an intense debate, signaling a significant shift in the handling of community welfare and property management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
