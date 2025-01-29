Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM's Japan Visit Fuels Investment Prospects

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav engaged with eminent Japanese business leaders to promote investment opportunities in the state. Key discussions were held on sectors like transportation, textiles, and technology. A highlight was the invitation to the Global Investors Summit 2025, targeting enhanced industrial collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:05 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM's Japan Visit Fuels Investment Prospects
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to Japan has sparked potential investment opportunities for his state. Yadav's discussions with Uniqlo's Tadashi Yanai and officials like Yasushi Furukawa focused on Madhya Pradesh's strengths in agriculture and tourism.

He targeted collaborations in technology and infrastructure, highlighted by talks with JICA and discussions on water conservation strategies. Hosting the Global Investors Summit 2025 emerged as a central theme across meetings.

Yadav emphasized Madhya Pradesh's viability as a hub for the textile and retail industries and explored shared opportunities with companies like Bridgestone, aiming to bolster trade and investment ties between Japan and Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025