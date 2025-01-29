Coca-Cola's Competitive Edge in India's Thriving Beverage Market

Coca-Cola's global president, John Murphy, acknowledged local competitors like Campa for maintaining a competitive edge in India's burgeoning beverage market. Speaking at a media round-table, Murphy commented on how heightened competition drives Coca-Cola to remain vigilant and adapt innovative investment strategies.

The beverage industry in India shows significant growth potential, propelled by a young population and increasing consumption expenditures. Factors such as urbanization and digitization are facilitating market expansion, creating vast opportunities for beverage companies to thrive.

Reliance Industries' Campa brand has disrupted the market with its competitively priced offerings, prompting Coca-Cola to refine its strategies and pricing to retain market share. Despite the challenges, Murphy expressed optimism about the company's capacity to adapt and succeed in such a dynamic environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)