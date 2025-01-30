Midair Drama: Jet and Helicopter Collision Near Reagan Airport

A regional jet, operated by PSA Airlines for American Airlines, collided midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while approaching Reagan Washington National Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday night.

Flight 5342, departing from Wichita, Kansas, with a passenger capacity of 65, met the helicopter in a dramatic incident prompting immediate response from multiple agencies, including police, for search and rescue in nearby Potomac River.

While takeoffs and landings were suspended at the airport, the National Transportation Safety Board is actively investigating to gather comprehensive details of the event.

