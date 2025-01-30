Crisis in the Skies: Jet and Helicopter Collide Near Washington

In a dramatic aviation accident on Wednesday night, a passenger jet collided with a U.S. Army helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport, igniting an extensive search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash in one of the world’s most monitored airspaces.

The collision, which involved a regional American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, raised immediate questions about air traffic control protocols. The FAA confirmed that the aircraft, departing from Wichita and approaching the airport, collided with a military Blackhawk helicopter.

Amid emergency responses, President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident. The crash also marks a significant challenge for new administrative leaders, with the airport slated to remain closed until early Friday morning. This strikes an eerie resemblance to past accidents over the Potomac River, adding to the gravity of the situation.

