Revamping Dimapur: A World-Class Railway Station Upgrade

The transformation of Dimapur railway station into a world-class facility is set to commence next March, announced officials during a recent meeting.

The Northeast Frontier Railway, alongside Dimapur district authorities and civil societies, gathered at the Dimapur Deputy Commissioner's office to finalize plans for the project, which had faced delays due to land-related issues.

Selected under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the century-old station will undergo a significant facelift, backed by Rs 283 crore from the central government.

Speaking to reporters, Nilmani Brahma, NFR's Chief Engineer (Construction), confirmed that the up-gradation contract is awarded, aiming for completion within three years.

The public has been urged to refrain from constructing illegal structures on railway land to avoid hampering the redevelopment.

Brahma also mentioned the sanctioned doubling of the railway track between Assam and Nagaland, emphasizing simultaneous progress on both projects.

Dimapur Deputy Commissioner Tinojongshi Chang noted discussions on land encroachment, with a resolution to verify and address issues to ensure a world-class station emerges in Dimapur.

