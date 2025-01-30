Left Menu

Global Currency Shifts: Yen Surges as ECB Eyes Rate Cuts

The yen gains strength as Japan continues to raise interest rates, contrasting with the ECB's anticipated rate cuts. Meanwhile, the Fed pauses its easing cycle amid complex economic challenges. Global markets react to varying interest rate strategies, with significant shifts observed in currency values.

Updated: 30-01-2025 12:05 IST
The Japanese yen gained significant traction on Thursday as Japan remained on course to raise interest rates, diverging from the European Central Bank's anticipated rate cut. The dollar slipped 0.4% to 154.61 yen, and the euro eased similarly to 161.10 yen.

While the euro saw modest stability against the dollar at $1.0416, the Federal Reserve's pause in its easing cycle led to a reevaluation of the ECB's rate-cutting plans amidst weakening EU economic conditions. Analysts from ANZ pointed out the diminishing inflationary pressures in the eurozone, urging the ECB to bolster economic growth.

In a juxtaposition of monetary policies, Japan's central bank, through Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino, reaffirmed its commitment to rate hikes, contrasting with the Fed's cautious stance following the overnight drop in U.S. GDP growth forecasts.

