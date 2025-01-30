Midair Tragedy: Collision Over Potomac River

An unexpected tragedy unfolded over Washington as a midair collision occurred between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter. The crash, occurring over the Potomac River, was captured in chilling detail through air traffic control audio.

At 8.47 p.m. (ET), radio exchanges from LiveATC.net revealed the tense moments before the collision. The helicopter, call sign PAT25, was instructed to pass behind the CRJ700 Bombardier jet carrying 64 onboard. Moments later, startled calls alerted air traffic control to the incident.

The impact halted operations at Reagan Washington National Airport, with further flights redirected. The collision, caught on a webcam, showed a fiery descent into the river. Despite efforts to track the aftermath, only a fireball and the finality of the crash were witnessed.

(With inputs from agencies.)