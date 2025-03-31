Bagnaia Triumphs Amidst Drama as Marquez Crashes Out at Americas Grand Prix

In a thrilling race marked by unexpected twists, Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia emerged victorious at the Americas Grand Prix on Sunday, overtaking Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez after lead rider Marc Marquez suffered a crash half-way through the race.

Marc Marquez secured pole position and achieved a third consecutive sprint victory on Saturday. However, a crash on the red Ducati forced the six-time MotoGP champion to retire due to significant bike damage. Bagnaia crossed the finish line first, climbing to 75 points, while Alex Marquez's second-place finish put him at the top of the championship standings with 87 points.

Fabio Di Giannantonio of VR46 Racing finished third, completing Ducati's podium sweep. "To be back on the top step feels fantastic," said a jubilant Bagnaia. As the season progresses, the competition intensifies, with riders gearing up for the next round in Qatar.

(With inputs from agencies.)