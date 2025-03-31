Left Menu

Bagnaia Triumphs Amidst Drama as Marquez Crashes Out at Americas Grand Prix

Francesco Bagnaia clinched victory at the chaotic Americas Grand Prix following a crash by Marc Marquez. Despite leading initially, Marquez was forced to retire due to bike damage. Bagnaia moved up in the championship standings, with Alex Marquez finishing second, taking him to the top of the leaderboard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 02:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling race marked by unexpected twists, Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia emerged victorious at the Americas Grand Prix on Sunday, overtaking Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez after lead rider Marc Marquez suffered a crash half-way through the race.

Marc Marquez secured pole position and achieved a third consecutive sprint victory on Saturday. However, a crash on the red Ducati forced the six-time MotoGP champion to retire due to significant bike damage. Bagnaia crossed the finish line first, climbing to 75 points, while Alex Marquez's second-place finish put him at the top of the championship standings with 87 points.

Fabio Di Giannantonio of VR46 Racing finished third, completing Ducati's podium sweep. "To be back on the top step feels fantastic," said a jubilant Bagnaia. As the season progresses, the competition intensifies, with riders gearing up for the next round in Qatar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

