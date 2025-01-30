Turkey's Bid for Eurofighter Jets Awaits Pricing
Turkey is awaiting a price proposal for Eurofighter Typhoon jets after detailing its technical needs to the UK's defence ministry. The jets, assembled by a German-British-Italian-Spanish consortium, are under consideration for a purchase by Turkey. Discussions with Spain and approval steps by Germany are pivotal.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey is on the brink of acquiring Eurofighter Typhoon jets as it awaits a price proposal from Britain's defence ministry. This comes after Turkey submitted its technical specifications for the jets, which are manufactured by a consortium involving Germany, Britain, Italy, and Spain.
The discussions for purchasing 40 Eurofighter Typhoons include active dialogues with Britain and Spain. Furthermore, Germany, initially hesitant, has now taken significant steps toward sanctioning the deal. A document detailing the specifications was sent to the British Ministry of Defense and associated companies, marking critical progress in the transactions.
Anticipation builds in Ankara for the forthcoming price offer, signaling a crucial phase in solidifying the purchase agreement for these advanced aircraft.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC issues notices on pleas of consortium of NLUs seeking transfer of cases against CLAT, 2025 results from HCs to apex court.
Airbus Navigates Global Challenges Amid Industry Shifts
Airbus Navigates Global Risks with Strategic Adjustments
Airbus Faces Challenges Amid International Uncertainty
Air Busan Airbus Catches Fire Before Hong Kong Departure