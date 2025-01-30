Left Menu

Turkey's Bid for Eurofighter Jets Awaits Pricing

Turkey is awaiting a price proposal for Eurofighter Typhoon jets after detailing its technical needs to the UK's defence ministry. The jets, assembled by a German-British-Italian-Spanish consortium, are under consideration for a purchase by Turkey. Discussions with Spain and approval steps by Germany are pivotal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey is on the brink of acquiring Eurofighter Typhoon jets as it awaits a price proposal from Britain's defence ministry. This comes after Turkey submitted its technical specifications for the jets, which are manufactured by a consortium involving Germany, Britain, Italy, and Spain.

The discussions for purchasing 40 Eurofighter Typhoons include active dialogues with Britain and Spain. Furthermore, Germany, initially hesitant, has now taken significant steps toward sanctioning the deal. A document detailing the specifications was sent to the British Ministry of Defense and associated companies, marking critical progress in the transactions.

Anticipation builds in Ankara for the forthcoming price offer, signaling a crucial phase in solidifying the purchase agreement for these advanced aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

