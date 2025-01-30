APSEZ Sets Sails with 14% Profit Rise in Q4
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported a 14% rise in net profit, reaching Rs 2,518.39 crore for Q4 2024-25 due to increased income. The logistics giant saw significant growth in container volume and new ventures, while aiming for Net Zero emissions by 2040.
- Country:
- India
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced a substantial 14% increase in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter of 2024-25, totaling Rs 2,518.39 crore. This growth was largely attributed to a significant rise in the company's total income.
The largest integrated logistics player in the country had achieved a profit of Rs 2,208.21 crore during the same period last year, as per regulatory filings. Meanwhile, the company's total income climbed to Rs 8,186.90 crore from Rs 7,426.95 crore in the previous year.
In light of these developments, APSEZ has revised its FY25 EBITDA forecast to Rs 18,800-18,900 crore. Aiming for sustainability, the company also plans to reach Net Zero emissions by 2040 and bolster its renewable capacity. The commencement of the Vizhinjam port's commercial operations marks a crucial milestone in its growth trajectory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trilateral Pact for Subsea Renewable Energy
Germany's Wind Power Surge: A Renewed Commitment to Renewable Energy
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy's Resilient Q3 Turnaround
India-Singapore: Pioneering Pathways in Renewable Energy and Technology
Kaushalya Logistics Expands Cement Support in Haryana with New Ambuja Depots