Dr Lal PathLabs Reports 19% Rise in Q3 Profits
Dr Lal PathLabs announced a 19% increase in consolidated profit after tax for Q3, reaching Rs 98 crore. The company's revenue also grew to Rs 597 crore. The board declared a third interim dividend of Rs 6 per share. Shares rose 4.07% on the BSE.
Dr Lal PathLabs reported a 19% year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 98 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024.
The diagnostics company had previously announced a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 82 crore for the same period in the last fiscal year. Revenue also saw a rise, climbing to Rs 597 crore compared to Rs 539 crore a year ago, according to the statement released by the company.
In addition, the board of directors approved a third interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY25. Following the announcement, shares of Dr Lal PathLabs rose 4.07% to trade at Rs 2,872.30 on the BSE.
(With inputs from agencies.)
