Left Menu

Dr Lal PathLabs Reports 19% Rise in Q3 Profits

Dr Lal PathLabs announced a 19% increase in consolidated profit after tax for Q3, reaching Rs 98 crore. The company's revenue also grew to Rs 597 crore. The board declared a third interim dividend of Rs 6 per share. Shares rose 4.07% on the BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:32 IST
Dr Lal PathLabs Reports 19% Rise in Q3 Profits
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Lal PathLabs reported a 19% year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 98 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024.

The diagnostics company had previously announced a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 82 crore for the same period in the last fiscal year. Revenue also saw a rise, climbing to Rs 597 crore compared to Rs 539 crore a year ago, according to the statement released by the company.

In addition, the board of directors approved a third interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY25. Following the announcement, shares of Dr Lal PathLabs rose 4.07% to trade at Rs 2,872.30 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025