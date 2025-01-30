Tragedy at Maha Kumbh Mela: Odisha Cancels Special Bus Service

The Odisha government has abruptly canceled its special bus service to the Maha Kumbh Mela following a harrowing stampede that claimed the lives of at least 30 individuals. The tragic event left 60 more injured and many missing, forcing the government to reassess travel safety to the revered gathering.

Originally planned to operate until February 26, the bus service stoppage is effective immediately and will last until February 4. The state government will keep the public updated through its official channels regarding any further decisions.

Launched in January from multiple locations including Puri and Berhampur, the service cancellation has caused inconvenience to travelers. The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation has announced full ticket refunds for affected passengers.

