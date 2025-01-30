Left Menu

Tragedy at Maha Kumbh Mela: Odisha Cancels Special Bus Service

The Odisha government has canceled the special bus service to the Maha Kumbh Mela due to a tragic stampede in the Sangam area that left at least 30 dead and many injured. Initially scheduled to run until February 26, the service is now halted with passenger refunds in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:37 IST
Tragedy at Maha Kumbh Mela: Odisha Cancels Special Bus Service
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has abruptly canceled its special bus service to the Maha Kumbh Mela following a harrowing stampede that claimed the lives of at least 30 individuals. The tragic event left 60 more injured and many missing, forcing the government to reassess travel safety to the revered gathering.

Originally planned to operate until February 26, the bus service stoppage is effective immediately and will last until February 4. The state government will keep the public updated through its official channels regarding any further decisions.

Launched in January from multiple locations including Puri and Berhampur, the service cancellation has caused inconvenience to travelers. The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation has announced full ticket refunds for affected passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025