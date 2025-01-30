Left Menu

PTC Industries to Boost India's Titanium Industry with New Odisha Facility

PTC Industries partners with the Government of Odisha to establish an aerospace-grade titanium sponge facility, aiming to reduce India's dependency on foreign suppliers. This strategic move places India among few countries with this capability and strengthens its position in global aerospace and defence industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:45 IST
Representative Image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Advanced manufacturing and materials technology leader, PTC Industries, announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Odisha to launch an aerospace-grade titanium sponge manufacturing facility. This development positions PTC and its subsidiary, Aerolloy Technologies, as one of the few global entities with a fully integrated titanium manufacturing chain.

Titanium sponge serves as the essential raw material for titanium alloys, pivotal for aerospace, defence, and advanced industrial applications. Presently, only a select few countries, including the U.S., Russia, Kazakhstan, and Japan, possess the capability to produce aerospace-grade titanium sponge.

Despite holding the world's third-largest titanium ore reserves, India relies heavily on imports for titanium sponge and its aerospace derivatives, a dependency that poses strategic risks. PTC's initiative aims to place India among the leading nations in this sector, ensuring a consistent domestic supply for critical industries.

PTC Industries envisions this facility as a step towards achieving global leadership in the aerospace, defence, and high-performance industrial metals markets. Chairman & Managing Director, Sachin Agarwal, highlighted the significance of the MoU in fortifying India's titanium industry, lauding Odisha's support and forward-thinking policies.

The Odisha government has been instrumental in enabling this strategic investment, providing a supportive industrial ecosystem and necessary infrastructural incentives. Its abundant resources and skilled workforce have made it an attractive destination for high-value manufacturing initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

