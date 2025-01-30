PTC Industries to Boost India's Titanium Industry with New Odisha Facility

Advanced manufacturing and materials technology leader, PTC Industries, announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Odisha to launch an aerospace-grade titanium sponge manufacturing facility. This development positions PTC and its subsidiary, Aerolloy Technologies, as one of the few global entities with a fully integrated titanium manufacturing chain.

Titanium sponge serves as the essential raw material for titanium alloys, pivotal for aerospace, defence, and advanced industrial applications. Presently, only a select few countries, including the U.S., Russia, Kazakhstan, and Japan, possess the capability to produce aerospace-grade titanium sponge.

Despite holding the world's third-largest titanium ore reserves, India relies heavily on imports for titanium sponge and its aerospace derivatives, a dependency that poses strategic risks. PTC's initiative aims to place India among the leading nations in this sector, ensuring a consistent domestic supply for critical industries.

PTC Industries envisions this facility as a step towards achieving global leadership in the aerospace, defence, and high-performance industrial metals markets. Chairman & Managing Director, Sachin Agarwal, highlighted the significance of the MoU in fortifying India's titanium industry, lauding Odisha's support and forward-thinking policies.

The Odisha government has been instrumental in enabling this strategic investment, providing a supportive industrial ecosystem and necessary infrastructural incentives. Its abundant resources and skilled workforce have made it an attractive destination for high-value manufacturing initiatives.

