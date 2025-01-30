Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd: Fivefold Profit Surge in Q3
Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd reported a significant increase in its consolidated net profit for Q3, reaching Rs 47.73 crore. This marks a fivefold jump from Rs 9.39 crore in the same period last year. The company's total income rose to Rs 215.47 crore, compared to Rs 86.42 crore previously.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd has seen a remarkable escalation in its financial performance, posting a fivefold rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter, as revealed in a recent regulatory filing.
The company's net profit soared to Rs 47.73 crore for the December 2024 quarter, a significant leap from Rs 9.39 crore during the same period of the prior year.
This exceptional growth is driven by an increase in total income, which reached Rs 215.47 crore, a sharp rise from Rs 86.42 crore the previous year, as the company continues to expand its real estate presence in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, and Pune.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Takeda Unveils Innovation Hub in Bengaluru to Drive Digital Transformation
Investigation Intensifies in Bengaluru Cow Mutilation Case
Hit and Run: Tragic Incident Strikes Bengaluru with Puppy Victim
Bengaluru Welcomes US Consulate: A New Era of Convenience
Bengaluru Sets Traffic Plan for Republic Day Flower Show