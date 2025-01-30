Left Menu

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd: Fivefold Profit Surge in Q3

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd reported a significant increase in its consolidated net profit for Q3, reaching Rs 47.73 crore. This marks a fivefold jump from Rs 9.39 crore in the same period last year. The company's total income rose to Rs 215.47 crore, compared to Rs 86.42 crore previously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:10 IST
Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd: Fivefold Profit Surge in Q3
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd has seen a remarkable escalation in its financial performance, posting a fivefold rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter, as revealed in a recent regulatory filing.

The company's net profit soared to Rs 47.73 crore for the December 2024 quarter, a significant leap from Rs 9.39 crore during the same period of the prior year.

This exceptional growth is driven by an increase in total income, which reached Rs 215.47 crore, a sharp rise from Rs 86.42 crore the previous year, as the company continues to expand its real estate presence in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, and Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025