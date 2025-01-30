Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd: Fivefold Profit Surge in Q3

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd has seen a remarkable escalation in its financial performance, posting a fivefold rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter, as revealed in a recent regulatory filing.

The company's net profit soared to Rs 47.73 crore for the December 2024 quarter, a significant leap from Rs 9.39 crore during the same period of the prior year.

This exceptional growth is driven by an increase in total income, which reached Rs 215.47 crore, a sharp rise from Rs 86.42 crore the previous year, as the company continues to expand its real estate presence in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, and Pune.

