Tragedy in the Skies: A Collision Over the Potomac

A catastrophic collision occurred near Ronald Reagan National Airport when an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter crashed over the Potomac River, resulting in multiple fatalities. The collision triggered an extensive search and rescue operation supported by local authorities and federal departments.

With the cause of the collision still undetermined, Washington D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser expressed commitment to recovering victims. Initial reports indicate that the accident took place within tightly regulated airspace, less than three miles from major U.S. landmarks like the White House.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a temporary closure of the airport, while the tragedy prompted a political response, with figures such as President Donald Trump and newly appointed cabinet secretaries pledging full support to the investigation.

