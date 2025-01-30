Left Menu

Tragedy on the Potomac: Deadly Collision Claims Lives

A tragic air collision occurred near Washington, DC, when an American Airlines jet collided with an Army helicopter. At least 28 bodies were recovered, with no expected survivors. This has become the deadliest US air accident in nearly 24 years, prompting a shift from rescue to recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Arlington | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

An American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport, leading to a tragic crash in the Potomac River.

Authorities have retrieved at least 28 bodies, and officials fear there are no survivors, making it the deadliest US air crash in nearly 24 years.

The search has now transitioned from a rescue to a recovery operation, as confirmed by John Donnelly, the fire chief of Washington, DC. The collision has deeply impacted the nation's capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

