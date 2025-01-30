Tragedy on the Potomac: Deadly Collision Claims Lives

An American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport, leading to a tragic crash in the Potomac River.

Authorities have retrieved at least 28 bodies, and officials fear there are no survivors, making it the deadliest US air crash in nearly 24 years.

The search has now transitioned from a rescue to a recovery operation, as confirmed by John Donnelly, the fire chief of Washington, DC. The collision has deeply impacted the nation's capital.

