Equinox India Flourishes with Embassy Verde Project Success
Equinox India Developments has achieved Rs 619 crore in pre-sales for its new project, Embassy Verde, in Bengaluru. The development is part of the 288-acre Embassy Springs township. The project spans 12 acres, with a potential revenue of Rs 880 crore, and marks a significant milestone for the company's growth.
Equinox India Developments has reported robust pre-sale numbers for its new residential project, Embassy Verde, located in Bengaluru.
The project, part of the expansive 288-acre Embassy Springs township, has generated Rs 619 crore in pre-sales bookings, accounting for 700 sold units within a week of its pre-launch.
This 12-acre venture is poised for further growth with a total revenue potential of Rs 880 crore, reflecting a strong market position for Equinox after its merger with NAM Estates.
