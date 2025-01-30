Equinox India Flourishes with Embassy Verde Project Success

Equinox India Developments has reported robust pre-sale numbers for its new residential project, Embassy Verde, located in Bengaluru.

The project, part of the expansive 288-acre Embassy Springs township, has generated Rs 619 crore in pre-sales bookings, accounting for 700 sold units within a week of its pre-launch.

This 12-acre venture is poised for further growth with a total revenue potential of Rs 880 crore, reflecting a strong market position for Equinox after its merger with NAM Estates.

(With inputs from agencies.)