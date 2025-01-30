Tragic Collision on Bareilly-Pilibhit Highway Claims Two Lives

A tragic collision occurred on the Bareilly-Pilibhit highway around 8 PM on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and leaving two others critically injured. The incident involved a van and a roadways bus near Inayat village.

Police have identified the deceased as Iqbal, aged 26, and Chet Ram, aged 50. Two others, Somwati and Shyamlal, sustained severe injuries and have been admitted to Bareilly District Hospital in critical condition. Both drivers involved in the incident fled the scene, abandoning their vehicles.

Witnesses say Chet Ram and his wife, Somwati, were traveling for an eye check-up, while Iqbal was heading to purchase medicines. The force of the impact left the van completely wrecked. Immediate local response helped alert authorities and transport the injured to the hospital. Officials have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)