Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Bareilly-Pilibhit Highway Claims Two Lives

A fatal accident on the Bareilly-Pilibhit highway killed two people and injured two others when a van collided with a bus. The victims, Iqbal and Chet Ram, died on the spot while the injured were rushed to Bareilly District Hospital. Both drivers fled the scene post-crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:15 IST
Tragic Collision on Bareilly-Pilibhit Highway Claims Two Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic collision occurred on the Bareilly-Pilibhit highway around 8 PM on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and leaving two others critically injured. The incident involved a van and a roadways bus near Inayat village.

Police have identified the deceased as Iqbal, aged 26, and Chet Ram, aged 50. Two others, Somwati and Shyamlal, sustained severe injuries and have been admitted to Bareilly District Hospital in critical condition. Both drivers involved in the incident fled the scene, abandoning their vehicles.

Witnesses say Chet Ram and his wife, Somwati, were traveling for an eye check-up, while Iqbal was heading to purchase medicines. The force of the impact left the van completely wrecked. Immediate local response helped alert authorities and transport the injured to the hospital. Officials have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025