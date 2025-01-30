Left Menu

Tragic Collision Halts U.S. Army Helicopter Operations

A U.S. Army BlackHawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines jet near Washington, leading to an operational pause for the involved unit. No survivors were reported in the incident, which occurred over the Potomac River. The cause remains unknown as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:18 IST
Tragic Collision Halts U.S. Army Helicopter Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. Army BlackHawk helicopter tragically collided with a passenger jet near Reagan Washington National Airport, resulting in both aircraft crashing into the Potomac River. Tragically, there were no survivors, and the cause of the collision remains unknown as investigations proceed.

Following the incident, the U.S. Army has placed the involved unit on an operational pause. According to anonymous U.S. officials, helicopters from the 12 Aviation Battalion at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, will be temporarily grounded, with no clear timeline for resumption. However, National Guard helicopters will continue aiding recovery efforts.

Military helicopters are a regular presence in Washington, D.C., owing to its numerous military installations. It is not uncommon for the military to enact operational pauses after accidents as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025