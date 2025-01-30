Tragic Collision Halts U.S. Army Helicopter Operations

A U.S. Army BlackHawk helicopter tragically collided with a passenger jet near Reagan Washington National Airport, resulting in both aircraft crashing into the Potomac River. Tragically, there were no survivors, and the cause of the collision remains unknown as investigations proceed.

Following the incident, the U.S. Army has placed the involved unit on an operational pause. According to anonymous U.S. officials, helicopters from the 12 Aviation Battalion at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, will be temporarily grounded, with no clear timeline for resumption. However, National Guard helicopters will continue aiding recovery efforts.

Military helicopters are a regular presence in Washington, D.C., owing to its numerous military installations. It is not uncommon for the military to enact operational pauses after accidents as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)