Tragic Collision Halts U.S. Army Helicopter Operations
A U.S. Army BlackHawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines jet near Washington, leading to an operational pause for the involved unit. No survivors were reported in the incident, which occurred over the Potomac River. The cause remains unknown as investigations continue.
Following the incident, the U.S. Army has placed the involved unit on an operational pause. According to anonymous U.S. officials, helicopters from the 12 Aviation Battalion at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, will be temporarily grounded, with no clear timeline for resumption. However, National Guard helicopters will continue aiding recovery efforts.
Military helicopters are a regular presence in Washington, D.C., owing to its numerous military installations. It is not uncommon for the military to enact operational pauses after accidents as a precautionary measure.
