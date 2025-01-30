Left Menu

High-Stakes Collision in the Skies

A U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines plane during a training mission. The incident involved experienced soldiers using night vision goggles. A special investigation team is on-site to determine if the crash occurred within the designated air corridor near Reagan National Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines passenger plane on Wednesday during an annual training mission, as three experienced soldiers were aboard with night vision goggles, the Pentagon reported.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the immediate deployment of a special investigative team to the crash site near Reagan Washington National Airport. The team aims to uncover whether the helicopter adhered to its assigned air corridor and maintained the correct altitude.

An operational pause for the Army unit involved in the incident was confirmed by Secretary Hegseth, following initial reports by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

