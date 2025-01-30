High-Stakes Collision in the Skies

A U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines passenger plane on Wednesday during an annual training mission, as three experienced soldiers were aboard with night vision goggles, the Pentagon reported.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the immediate deployment of a special investigative team to the crash site near Reagan Washington National Airport. The team aims to uncover whether the helicopter adhered to its assigned air corridor and maintained the correct altitude.

An operational pause for the Army unit involved in the incident was confirmed by Secretary Hegseth, following initial reports by Reuters.

