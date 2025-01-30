L&T Hits Record Order Inflow, Reporting Strong Q3 Performance
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 14% rise in Q3 profit, driven by a robust order book and revenue growth. With record quarterly orders totaling Rs 1,16,036 crore, international orders contributed significantly. The company's strategic execution and customer-centric approach support its sustained growth outlook.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a major player in infrastructure and engineering, reported an impressive 14% increase in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 3,359 crore for the December quarter.
This surge in profit comes amid a 17% rise in revenue from operations, up to Rs 64,668 crore, primarily driven by a strong order book and improved execution momentum across projects. Notably, L&T secured its highest-ever quarterly orders, totaling Rs 1,16,036 crore, marking a 53% year-on-year growth.
In an address to the media, L&T's Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan and President and CFO R Shankar Raman highlighted key achievements, including robust international orders and confidence in maintaining growth momentum through strategic execution and shareholder value maximization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
