Left Menu

L&T Hits Record Order Inflow, Reporting Strong Q3 Performance

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 14% rise in Q3 profit, driven by a robust order book and revenue growth. With record quarterly orders totaling Rs 1,16,036 crore, international orders contributed significantly. The company's strategic execution and customer-centric approach support its sustained growth outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:50 IST
L&T Hits Record Order Inflow, Reporting Strong Q3 Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a major player in infrastructure and engineering, reported an impressive 14% increase in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 3,359 crore for the December quarter.

This surge in profit comes amid a 17% rise in revenue from operations, up to Rs 64,668 crore, primarily driven by a strong order book and improved execution momentum across projects. Notably, L&T secured its highest-ever quarterly orders, totaling Rs 1,16,036 crore, marking a 53% year-on-year growth.

In an address to the media, L&T's Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan and President and CFO R Shankar Raman highlighted key achievements, including robust international orders and confidence in maintaining growth momentum through strategic execution and shareholder value maximization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025