Tragic Mid-Air Collision: Skaters Among Victims in Potomac River Crash

An American Airlines regional jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport, tragically killing over 60 people. The aircraft crashed into the icy Potomac River, with no survivors reported. District of Columbia fire chief John Donnelly confirmed 28 bodies had been recovered so far.

The passenger jet carried 60 passengers and four crew members, including prominent ice skaters returning from an event in Wichita, Kansas. Officials disclosed that the helicopter had three soldiers on a training flight. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated that both aircraft were following standard flight patterns, raising questions about the crash's preventability.

The incident adds to concerns about air traffic safety in the U.S. capital's congested airspace. The disaster marks the deadliest U.S. air accident in over two decades. Investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board are ongoing, with Republican leaders blaming lowered air traffic control standards for the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)