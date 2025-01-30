Left Menu

Revolutionizing National Highways: The Future of Automated Construction

The adoption of automated and intelligent machine-aided construction is crucial for the development of India’s National Highways, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. This technological approach enhances efficiency and quality during highway construction and has been successfully tested on the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:22 IST
Revolutionizing National Highways: The Future of Automated Construction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the importance of technology in enhancing India's National Highways, describing them as national assets. He praised automated, intelligent machine-aided construction as a step in the right direction for infrastructure development.

The method enables automated, machine-guided construction, real-time documentation, and adherence to design specifications, reducing time and wastage while maintaining quality. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is piloting this approach on the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway using cutting-edge equipment.

Transport Secretary V Umashankar noted the long-term impact of current highway projects and stressed the importance of time and quality. Based on the success of these pilot projects, NHAI plans to extend this technology to several new expressways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025