Revolutionizing National Highways: The Future of Automated Construction

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the importance of technology in enhancing India's National Highways, describing them as national assets. He praised automated, intelligent machine-aided construction as a step in the right direction for infrastructure development.

The method enables automated, machine-guided construction, real-time documentation, and adherence to design specifications, reducing time and wastage while maintaining quality. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is piloting this approach on the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway using cutting-edge equipment.

Transport Secretary V Umashankar noted the long-term impact of current highway projects and stressed the importance of time and quality. Based on the success of these pilot projects, NHAI plans to extend this technology to several new expressways.

