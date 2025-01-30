Left Menu

Subway Joyride Sparks Security Concerns in NYC

New York City police are searching for six individuals who took an 'R' train on a joyride, escaping after causing damage. The incident has raised questions about subway security, prompting calls for improved technology. A reward is offered for information leading to the suspects' arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:29 IST
New York City police are on the hunt for a group of six individuals captured on video taking a subway train for a joyride. The incident occurred over the weekend on an unoccupied 'R' train, with images and surveillance footage showing the suspects exiting the conductor's compartment in the otherwise empty train car.

A reward of up to USD 3,500 is available for information leading to their arrest as they are wanted for reckless endangerment. The joyride began Saturday at the 36th Street and 4th Avenue Subway Station in Brooklyn, though specifics on the journey's length and distance remain undisclosed. Before fleeing on foot, the suspects allegedly damaged the train's camera glass panels.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokespersons are collaborating with police in the investigation. MTA Chairman Janno Lieber criticized the security lapses, emphasizing the need for enhanced technology in train fleets. This event echoes a recent incident where two teens briefly commandeered a subway train in Queens before crashing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

