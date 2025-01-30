Tragic Collision: Black Hawk Down Over the Potomac
A devastating collision between an American Eagle plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River resulted in no survivors. The incident, confirmed by President Trump, sparked a large-scale rescue and recovery operation. Concerns were raised about aviation safety standards.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:10 IST
- Country:
- United States
A catastrophic aviation disaster unfolded Wednesday night as an American Eagle plane collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter while approaching Reagan National Airport.
The crash, which occurred over the Potomac River, left no survivors among the 60 passengers, four crew members, and three military service members.
President Donald Trump attributed the incident to potential safety standard lapses and criticized previous administrations, raising questions about changes in aviation guidelines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Intense Rescue Operations in Madhya Pradesh Village
Rescue Operation Underway After Well Collapse in Madhya Pradesh
Tough Love for Boeing: Restoring Global Confidence in Aviation Safety
Supreme Court Verdict Upholds Aircraft Act's Authority on Aviation Safety
Elephant in the Well: A Tricky Rescue Operation in Kerala