Tragic Collision: Black Hawk Down Over the Potomac

A devastating collision between an American Eagle plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River resulted in no survivors. The incident, confirmed by President Trump, sparked a large-scale rescue and recovery operation. Concerns were raised about aviation safety standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A catastrophic aviation disaster unfolded Wednesday night as an American Eagle plane collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter while approaching Reagan National Airport.

The crash, which occurred over the Potomac River, left no survivors among the 60 passengers, four crew members, and three military service members.

President Donald Trump attributed the incident to potential safety standard lapses and criticized previous administrations, raising questions about changes in aviation guidelines.

