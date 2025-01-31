Catastrophe Over the Potomac: Fatal Sky Collision
A regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter collision over the Potomac River led to over 60 fatalities. U.S. officials vow reforms after Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy emphasized the need to prevent such incidents. The NTSB has launched a detailed investigation, although it's too early to determine the cause.
A tragic midair collision occurred on Wednesday near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, resulting in the deaths of over 60 individuals. An American Airlines regional passenger jet crashed after colliding with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter above the Potomac River.
Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy expressed his dismay, stating that such accidents must be prevented through necessary reforms. The NTSB is investigating this catastrophe comprehensively, exploring all possible factors—human, mechanical, and environmental.
Lead investigator Brice Banning has refrained from speculating on the crash's cause, stating that the recovery of black boxes is underway. Meanwhile, the NTSB is reviewing air traffic data and collaborating with multiple entities, including the FAA and American Airlines, to ensure a thorough examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
