Deadly Midair Collision Stuns Aviation World

An aviation tragedy unfolded as a midair collision claimed the lives of all 67 individuals on an Army helicopter and an American Airlines plane. This disaster, deemed the worst in US aviation in decades, occurred near Washington, DC, igniting an intense investigation into the incident.

Officials are focusing on the actions of the military pilot and control tower staffing issues at the time. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that tower operations were not typical for the time due to staffing constraints.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation, acknowledging the devastating impact and expressing sorrow. Aviation authorities work to determine the collision's cause amidst ongoing recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)