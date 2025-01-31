Left Menu

Tragedy in Mali: Gold Mining Landslide Claims Lives

A landslide engulfed a group of female gold miners in Mali, resulting in multiple casualties. The tragic event highlights the dangers of artisanal mining in Mali, which is a significant gold producer in Africa. Concerns loom over the impact of unregulated mining on local communities and national security.

  • Country:
  • Mali

A devastating landslide has claimed the lives of several female gold miners in Mali, as confirmed by the governor's office of the Koulikoro region in a recent statement.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday in an artisanal gold mine, where an unstable dike collapsed, releasing water and mud that overwhelmed the excavation site.

This tragedy is part of a series of similar incidents in Mali, underscoring the need for better regulation of mining activities, with gold being Mali's most significant export and a vital economic driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

