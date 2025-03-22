Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Bareilly as Brick Kiln Wall Collapses, Fatal Encounter in Lucknow

A wall collapse at a brick kiln in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in one dead and four injured. Separately, Lucknow Police killed an accused in an encounter after a gang-rape and murder incident. The deceased was caught during an attempted flight. Authorities continue investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:38 IST
Tragedy Strikes Bareilly as Brick Kiln Wall Collapses, Fatal Encounter in Lucknow
An injured worker in the accident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Saturday, a wall collapse at a brick kiln in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district left one person dead and four others injured. Anshika Verma, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bareilly South, confirmed that the deceased's body was recovered from the scene. A rescue operation successfully extracted and hospitalized the injured individuals.

According to a minor worker from the site, the wall unexpectedly gave way, trapping one person under it for approximately five hours. 'The kiln's owner was missing when the wall collapsed at around 8 AM,' said another worker, highlighting issues with site management and response timing.

In a separate development, Lucknow Police were involved in a fatal encounter with an accused linked to a gang rape and murder case. The suspect, Ajay Dwivedi, was shot by police after attempting to flee and firing at officers. The incident occurred on Friday evening after police received a tip-off about his whereabouts, leading to his eventual confrontation and death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025