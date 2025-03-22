Tragedy Strikes Bareilly as Brick Kiln Wall Collapses, Fatal Encounter in Lucknow

In a tragic incident on Saturday, a wall collapse at a brick kiln in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district left one person dead and four others injured. Anshika Verma, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bareilly South, confirmed that the deceased's body was recovered from the scene. A rescue operation successfully extracted and hospitalized the injured individuals.

According to a minor worker from the site, the wall unexpectedly gave way, trapping one person under it for approximately five hours. 'The kiln's owner was missing when the wall collapsed at around 8 AM,' said another worker, highlighting issues with site management and response timing.

In a separate development, Lucknow Police were involved in a fatal encounter with an accused linked to a gang rape and murder case. The suspect, Ajay Dwivedi, was shot by police after attempting to flee and firing at officers. The incident occurred on Friday evening after police received a tip-off about his whereabouts, leading to his eventual confrontation and death.

(With inputs from agencies.)