Fiery Investigation: Air Busan Blaze Delays Probe

An investigation into the fire that engulfed an Air Busan plane is being delayed due to significant amounts of fuel and oxygen still onboard, according to an air crash investigation official. Authorities performed a risk assessment before proceeding with a full investigation of the charred Airbus A321ceo at Gimhae International Airport in Busan.

The blaze erupted around 10:15 p.m. local time Tuesday, as the aircraft was preparing for Hong Kong. A flight attendant first noticed the fire in an overhead luggage bin near the rear of the aircraft, an Air Busan representative said. All 169 passengers and seven crew members safely evacuated using emergency slides, with only minor injuries reported.

This incident follows another air disaster in South Korea, where a Jeju Air plane crashed during an emergency landing, resulting in numerous fatalities. Air Busan's aircraft suffered damage along its fuselage, though its wings and engines remained intact. Authorities are determining whether to remove 35,900 lbs of jet fuel onboard before continuing the investigation, as led by South Korea's Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board, alongside French officials.

