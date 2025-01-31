Left Menu

Trump's Standoff with BRICS: A Currency Clash

President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to the BRICS nations against replacing the US dollar in international trade. He threatened to impose 100 percent tariffs if they proceed with plans to establish a new currency, demanding a commitment to maintain the dollar's dominance.

President Donald Trump has escalated tensions by threatening to impose 100 percent tariffs on BRICS nations if they move to replace the US dollar in global trade. The President's comments were made in a post on Truth Social, a platform he owns.

BRICS, comprising Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the UAE, represents a significant bloc not aligned with the US. Trump expressed his strongest opposition yet to the idea of these nations creating their own currency or endorsing another to supplant the dollar.

Despite his previous warnings, Trump's latest statement is a clear message to BRICS, especially as member countries Russia and China continue to seek alternatives to US currency dominance. India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, reiterated India's opposition to de-dollarisation, confirming no proposal exists for a BRICS currency.

