Tragic Collision in Guruharsahai: Nine Dead Amid Dense Fog
A pick-up van collided with a canter truck in Guruharsahai amid heavy fog, resulting in nine fatalities and multiple injuries. Rescue operations were initiated by the police, while the injured were transported to nearby hospitals. Preliminary investigation suggests the fog led to the driver's loss of control.
- Country:
- India
A catastrophic road accident in Guruharsahai left nine people dead on Friday when a pick-up van crashed into a canter truck amid dense fog, police said. The collision occurred near Golu ka Mour village, which falls under the Guruharsahai sub-division.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Guruharsahai, Satnam Singh, reported that law enforcement personnel from the Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF) promptly responded to the scene. Rescue operations were conducted swiftly to assist the injured, who were transported to hospitals in Guruharsahai and Jalalabad. Critically wounded individuals were moved to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot.
The pick-up van, which was carrying over 20 people—primarily waiters headed to a function in Jalalabad—lost control and collided due to poor visibility caused by fog, according to the initial investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Blade Attack on Bollywood Star: Saif Ali Khan Hospitalized
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan injured in knife attack by intruder at his house in Mumbai; hospitalised: Police.
Intruder Attack: Saif Ali Khan Hospitalized After Knife Incident
Two commandos of CRPF's CoBRA unit injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district: Police.
Suspension Shock: Police Under Scrutiny in BJP Leader Assault Case