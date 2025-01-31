Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Guruharsahai: Nine Dead Amid Dense Fog

A pick-up van collided with a canter truck in Guruharsahai amid heavy fog, resulting in nine fatalities and multiple injuries. Rescue operations were initiated by the police, while the injured were transported to nearby hospitals. Preliminary investigation suggests the fog led to the driver's loss of control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:49 IST
Tragic Collision in Guruharsahai: Nine Dead Amid Dense Fog
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic road accident in Guruharsahai left nine people dead on Friday when a pick-up van crashed into a canter truck amid dense fog, police said. The collision occurred near Golu ka Mour village, which falls under the Guruharsahai sub-division.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Guruharsahai, Satnam Singh, reported that law enforcement personnel from the Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF) promptly responded to the scene. Rescue operations were conducted swiftly to assist the injured, who were transported to hospitals in Guruharsahai and Jalalabad. Critically wounded individuals were moved to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot.

The pick-up van, which was carrying over 20 people—primarily waiters headed to a function in Jalalabad—lost control and collided due to poor visibility caused by fog, according to the initial investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025