Tragic Collision in Guruharsahai: Nine Dead Amid Dense Fog

A catastrophic road accident in Guruharsahai left nine people dead on Friday when a pick-up van crashed into a canter truck amid dense fog, police said. The collision occurred near Golu ka Mour village, which falls under the Guruharsahai sub-division.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Guruharsahai, Satnam Singh, reported that law enforcement personnel from the Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF) promptly responded to the scene. Rescue operations were conducted swiftly to assist the injured, who were transported to hospitals in Guruharsahai and Jalalabad. Critically wounded individuals were moved to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot.

The pick-up van, which was carrying over 20 people—primarily waiters headed to a function in Jalalabad—lost control and collided due to poor visibility caused by fog, according to the initial investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)