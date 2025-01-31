Left Menu

Rupa's COLORS Unveils Innovative DRY FIT Collection

COLORS by Rupa introduces its DRY FIT Collection, blending comfort, performance, and style in athleisure wear. Designed with advanced fabrics for versatility, it caters to both men and women. Available at major retailers and online, it's set to redefine active lifestyle apparel with vibrant aesthetics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:43 IST
DRY FIT Collection Brand. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move set to shake up the athleisure market, COLORS by Rupa has launched the DRY FIT Collection, a line blending comfort, performance, and style under the 'PLAYSURE' range. Renowned for its focus on quality and innovation, Rupa & Company Limited aims to redefine active lifestyle apparel.

The DRY FIT Collection offers exceptional versatility with advanced polyester and elastane materials, providing stretchability and breathability. Designed for a seamless transition between rigorous workouts and casual wear, the collection includes items like women's and men's t-shirts, tank tops, and shorts. Its vibrant colors make a bold fashion statement.

Mukesh Agarwal, Director of Rupa & Company Limited, expressed confidence in the collection's appeal, describing it as a convergence of innovative design and vibrant aesthetics. Available at leading retail outlets and online platforms such as Amazon, Live Colors, and Rupa Online Store, the collection promises style and performance to its consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

