Mizoram Prepares for 2025-26 Budget Session

Mizoram's Chief Minister, Lalduhoma, will present the state budget for 2025-2026 on March 4. The assembly session begins on February 19 and will run until March 20. Governor Vijay Kumar Singh will give his first address on the opening day. This marks Lalduhoma's second budget presentation.

Mizoram is gearing up for its annual budget presentation as Chief Minister Lalduhoma sets to unveil the state's financial plan for the year 2025-2026 on March 4.

The assembly session is scheduled to kick off on February 19, concluding on March 20, following a detailed programme outlined by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Speaker Lalbiakzama.

Governor Vijay Kumar Singh will make his inaugural gubernatorial address on the session's first day. This occasion marks Lalduhoma's second budget presentation since the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) assumed power in December 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

