Lok Sabha Budget Session Wrap-Up Amidst Controversy

The Lok Sabha concluded its Budget session on Friday, adjourning sine die after a productive run since January 31. The session ended with Speaker Om Birla highlighting the passing of 16 bills, with overall productivity exceeding 118 percent.

The session was marked by controversy, particularly involving opposition demonstrations against the Speaker's remarks concerning Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Gandhi had criticized the manner in which the Waqf amendment Bill was handled, prompting rebuttals from the government side.

Despite the turmoil, the government managed to secure approval for the demands of grants for various ministries and the Finance Bill. Among the key approvals was the budget for Manipur, which is presently under central rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)