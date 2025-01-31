Long Workweek Dilemma: Balancing Productivity and Mental Health
The Economic Survey discusses the impact of long work hours, highlighting health risks from 55-60 hour weeks. It cites a study noting poor mental well-being in those working over 12 hours daily. Better lifestyles and reduced hours can lessen workday losses. The global cost of depression and anxiety equals USD 1 trillion yearly.
A recent Economic Survey sheds light on the contentious issue of extended workweeks, emphasizing the potential health hazards associated with laboring over 55 to 60 hours weekly. The survey quotes studies revealing that working beyond such hours is linked to adverse mental health outcomes.
Notably, individuals dedicating 12 or more hours daily to desk work may face significant declines in mental well-being, according to research by the Sapien Labs Centre for Human Brain and Mind. Leveraging healthier lifestyle choices and cultivating better workplace environments was found to reduce absenteeism.
Highlighting the global context, the survey pointed to findings from the World Health Organization that attribute 12 billion lost workdays annually to depression and anxiety, incurring a financial hit of USD 1 trillion. This discussion comes amid comments from business leaders advocating for longer workweeks, sparking heated debates on productivity versus mental health.
