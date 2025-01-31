Economic Survey Urges Stricter Labelling on Ultra-Processed Foods

The Economic Survey has called for strict front-of-the-pack labelling rules on ultra-processed foods (UPFs) to safeguard the country's mental and physical health. It highlights growing concerns about the impact of UPFs on public wellbeing and advocates for robust regulatory measures to curb their consumption.

The survey stresses that rigorous labelling is crucial, emphasizing that the nation's future growth potential heavily depends on such measures. The ultra-processed food industry, valued at Rs 2,500 billion in 2021, capitalizes on the allure of highly palatable products. Yet, misleading advertisements and poor labelling, often endorsed by celebrities, skew consumer choices, particularly among younger demographics.

Warnings link UPFs to severe health risks, including cancer and cardiovascular diseases, and poor dietary habits further deteriorate mental health, necessitating regulatory interventions. The document underscores the ineffectiveness of self-regulation globally, urging for stringent enforcement to inform consumers about high fat, salt, and sugar levels in these foods, essential for protecting young populations and securing economic progress.

The government has initiated programs like Eat Right India and the Fit India Movement to foster better eating habits and lifestyles, advocating for whole, minimally processed foods to cut down unhealthy additives and improve overall health.

(With inputs from agencies.)