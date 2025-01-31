Left Menu

European Markets Soar Amidst Tech and Healthcare Rally

European shares reached new highs driven by strong earnings in technology and healthcare, particularly from Novartis. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.4%, supported by the European Central Bank's interest rate cut. Concerns remain over economic recovery amid global market fluctuations and geopolitical trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares hit an all-time high on Friday, as technology and healthcare stocks led the rally. Major players like Novartis posted robust earnings, overshadowing worries about a fragile economic recovery.

The STOXX 600 index saw a 0.4% increase by 0950 GMT, maintaining its record high reached on Thursday. This came on the heels of the European Central Bank's decision to cut interest rates and adopt a dovish outlook. The technology sector saw a boost, with Hexagon jumping 7.6% due to better-than-expected fourth-quarter profits, while ASML contributed a 3% gain.

Despite general market gains, concerns linger about economic growth after global markets faltered earlier in the week. The ECB's rate cuts reflect a focus on sustained support, even as some sectors, like telecommunications, face challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

