Challenges and Opportunities Loom for India's Textile Sector

India's textiles sector encounters multifaceted challenges, as highlighted by the Economic Survey 2024-25. Dominated by MSMEs, the sector faces scale and efficiency issues. A significant reliance on cotton over manmade fiber has limited global competitiveness, while limited foreign investment hinders technological advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:30 IST
India's textiles sector is grappling with a range of challenges, despite having a comprehensive value chain, as per the Economic Survey 2024-25. The report indicates that insufficient FDI inflows have stalled technological progress, causing continued reliance on imported textile machinery.

The sector, largely controlled by MSMEs, struggles with scale and efficiency issues, alongside the logistical costs associated with its fragmented nature. A key concern raised is the sector's heavy dependence on cotton, which impedes its competitiveness globally, as other markets shift towards manmade fibers.

While India's textile exports have seen fluctuations, the focus remains on diversifying export regions. With the emerging growth in the technical textiles segment, supported by government initiatives like the PLI scheme, the sector aims to enhance its position globally, though challenges remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

