Shree Ramkrishna Exports Sets Benchmark in Sustainability with Emission Goals

Shree Ramkrishna Exports has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 34% per carat, verified by Deutsch Quality Systems. As of November 2024, emissions were 70.49 kgCO2e per carat. The company uses renewable energy, aiming further reductions. SRK is recognized for Net-Zero Energy through sustainable practices.

Updated: 31-01-2025 16:36 IST
Shree Ramkrishna Exports, a leader in natural diamond crafting and exporting, announced on Friday a remarkable achievement in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 34% per carat, an effort independently validated by Deutsch Quality Systems.

As of November 2024, the company recorded emissions of only 70.49 kgCO2e per carat, establishing a new sustainability benchmark in the industry. The drive for further reductions is spurred by expanding renewable energy usage, particularly solar power, across all its facilities.

Back in May 2024, SRK earned recognition for achieving Net-Zero Energy, a feat accomplished through renewable energy adoption, and innovative waste management. Nirav Mandir, the Chief Human Capital & Sustainability Officer, reaffirmed the commitment to positively impacting both the business and the global diamond industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

