E-Commerce Exports: India's Untapped GDP Booster

The Economic Survey urges India to address regulatory and compliance challenges to boost e-commerce exports, a potential key GDP contributor. While growing digital infrastructure supports expansion, clear roles for sellers and platforms remain undefined. Initiatives like E-Commerce Export Hubs aim to enhance SME and artisan market access globally.

E-Commerce Exports: India's Untapped GDP Booster
The Economic Survey released on Friday highlights the necessity for India to tackle regulatory and compliance challenges to enhance its e-commerce export sector. The report stressed the potential of e-commerce exports as a significant contributor to India's GDP.

According to the survey, India's e-commerce export ecosystem is brimming with possibilities. However, it is hampered by regulatory frameworks and compliance obligations. One problem is the unclear definition of the roles of sellers and e-commerce platform operators, necessitating collaboration throughout export and payment processes.

Despite these hurdles, the survey notes that expanding digital connectivity, increased smartphone usage, and the growing familiarity with online shopping have propelled India's e-commerce exports. Government initiatives like the E-Commerce Export Hub aim to connect SMEs and artisans to global markets, thereby boosting economic inclusion in smaller cities.

