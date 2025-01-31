GMDC and JK Cement Forge 40-Year Limestone Supply Deal

State-owned Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) has announced a significant development in industrial partnerships by entering into a long-term agreement with JK Cement Ltd. The deal, focusing on the supply of limestone, marks a new chapter of cooperation between the two entities.

The pact ensures the provision of 250 million tonnes of limestone over four decades, sourced from GMDC's soon-to-be-operational Lakhpat Punrajpur Mine in Gujarat's Kutch district. This strategic move is expected to pave the way for JK Cement to establish an integrated mega-capacity cement plant.

The collaboration is set to fuel industrial growth in Kutch, creating a ripple effect of socio-economic benefits, including job creation and improved market access due to the region's advantageous coastal location.

(With inputs from agencies.)