GMDC and JK Cement Forge 40-Year Limestone Supply Deal
State-owned GMDC has signed a 40-year agreement with JK Cement for the supply of 250 million tonnes of limestone from the upcoming Lakhpat Punrajpur Mine in Gujarat. This will aid in establishing a mega-capacity cement plant, boosting industrial growth and employment in Kutch.
State-owned Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) has announced a significant development in industrial partnerships by entering into a long-term agreement with JK Cement Ltd. The deal, focusing on the supply of limestone, marks a new chapter of cooperation between the two entities.
The pact ensures the provision of 250 million tonnes of limestone over four decades, sourced from GMDC's soon-to-be-operational Lakhpat Punrajpur Mine in Gujarat's Kutch district. This strategic move is expected to pave the way for JK Cement to establish an integrated mega-capacity cement plant.
The collaboration is set to fuel industrial growth in Kutch, creating a ripple effect of socio-economic benefits, including job creation and improved market access due to the region's advantageous coastal location.

