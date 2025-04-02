Left Menu

Tragic Firecracker Explosion Claims 21 Lives in Gujarat

Early Wednesday morning, hearses leaving Deesa in Gujarat carried the remains of 21 individuals killed in an illegal firecracker warehouse explosion. Victims, including five children, hailed from Madhya Pradesh's Dewas and Harda districts. Authorities arrested the warehouse owners, and state governments are providing relief to affected families.

Early Wednesday, a convoy of hearses departed from Deesa, Gujarat, each carrying the remains of those killed in a devastating explosion at an illegal firecracker warehouse. The tragedy claimed the lives of 21 people, including five children, primarily from the villages of Sandalpur and Hadia in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas and Harda districts.

The explosion was reported at the Deepak Traders godown, which lacked a valid license to store firecrackers. Survivors and officials recount the horrific events of Tuesday morning, which flattened the warehouse and sent debris and body parts flying hundreds of meters. Chandrasinh Nayak, a victim's relative, shared an emotional account of losing multiple family members in the incident.

Authorities have arrested the warehouse owners, Deepak Mohnani and his father Khubchand Mohnani. State governments of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are jointly extending relief to the bereaved families. Investigations continue to ascertain the full extent of illegal activities at the site, while officials pledge accountability for those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

